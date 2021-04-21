WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $775,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. Ball Co. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.