Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

WBS opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

