Wedbush Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $112.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

