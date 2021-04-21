Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

