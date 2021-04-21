Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

