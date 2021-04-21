Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,357,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 11.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.