Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.