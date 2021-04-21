Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atomera were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Atomera by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

