Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 34,475 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 2,596.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Oxford Square Capital worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OXSQ opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.