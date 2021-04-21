Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.62 million, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

