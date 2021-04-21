Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 3.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 30.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

NYSE FDX opened at $280.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

