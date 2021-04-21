Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $718.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $690.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

