Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $574,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 12.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of BA stock opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average of $211.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

