Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VBK stock opened at $277.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $157.95 and a one year high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

