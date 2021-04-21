Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $718.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.76, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

