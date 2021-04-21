West Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 239,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,148,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

