West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $614.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $612.72 million and the highest is $617.60 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $491.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $163.83 and a 1-year high of $324.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

