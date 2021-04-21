Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of WABC opened at $62.98 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

