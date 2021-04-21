Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of WAL opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

