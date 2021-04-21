Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Trading Down 0.9%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.71. 4,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 32,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Western Areas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNARF)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

