Western Midstream Partners, LP Announces Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of WES traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 1,289,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,676. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

