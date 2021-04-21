WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $59.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

WestRock stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in WestRock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

