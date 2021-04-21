Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

WY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,373. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $94,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.