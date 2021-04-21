William A. Furman Buys 50,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 6,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

