Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $74.99. 10,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,662. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

