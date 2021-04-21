Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.63

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.63 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 183.95 ($2.40). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 183.70 ($2.40), with a volume of 8,381,189 shares trading hands.

MRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.69. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

