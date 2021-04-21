WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. WNS has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.