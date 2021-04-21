Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.