Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $700,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

