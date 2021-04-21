Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,739. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

