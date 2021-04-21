XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider James E. Peters Sells 250,000 Shares

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total value of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

XPP stock opened at GBX 5,100 ($66.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,936.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,760.50. XP Power Limited has a one year low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a one year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

