XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

NYSE:XPO opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

