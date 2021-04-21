Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.76. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $109.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

