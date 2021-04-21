Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on YTRA. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

