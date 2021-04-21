Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yeahka in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03. Yeahka has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

About Yeahka

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

