YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $386.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a one year low of $183.02 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

