YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $425.64 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $431.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

