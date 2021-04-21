YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

