Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

