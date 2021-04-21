Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.15). Anavex Life Sciences also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 814,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,098. The company has a market cap of $840.37 million, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

