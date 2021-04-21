Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

