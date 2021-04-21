Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,437. KBR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $359,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KBR by 148.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 112,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

