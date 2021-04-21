Zacks: Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.72). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

CMPS traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

