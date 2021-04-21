Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

