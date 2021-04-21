Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.28). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 463,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,040 shares of company stock worth $1,747,908. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

