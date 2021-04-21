Zacks: Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Announce -$3.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce ($3.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.71) and the lowest is ($4.32). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $126.33. 149,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,745. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

