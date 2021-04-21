Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $146,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,062.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $397.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

