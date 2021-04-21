Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 153,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,547. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

