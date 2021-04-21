Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.19. QCR posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. QCR has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

