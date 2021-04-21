Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $157.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $106.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $628.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

AOSL stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $155,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

